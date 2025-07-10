It’s here.

Step into the dark. Beyond Stories II is now available. An anthology of sci-fi, horror and psychological thrillers, Beyond Stories II will twist your mind and haunt your soul. Featuring stories that unravel identity, faith and reality, written by some of Substack’s best writers, this sequel infects and spooks well beyond fear. Get your copy now before the nightmares catch you.

One of the best parts of Substack is connecting with writers off-screen.

For those of us trying to land a book deal or literary agent, building your platform sucks and sometimes, it feels all about the subscriber numbers.

But Substack offers fantastic opportunities to grow as a writer with other writers.

You’ll make so many great connections here - but the relationships that translate on and off Substack?

So collaborate - but dream BIG. Collaborate to new heights together.

Those are the connections that make a career possible.

Like us - Allison Riney, Dr. Brie-Anna Willey and Kathy Enriquez-Nguyen.