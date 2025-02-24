TheAntiHeroine | Allison Riney

TheAntiHeroine | Allison Riney

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Krspeace's avatar
Krspeace
Feb 26, 2025

I got teary eyed reading that. Oh my have we lost the plot! 😥

Reply
Share
1 reply by Allison Riney
One Brilliant Arc (OBA)'s avatar
One Brilliant Arc (OBA)
Feb 24, 2025

Thank you so much for sharing your friend’s story—we need to learn to listen to and hold empathy for each other’s stories so we can make the world a better place!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Allison Riney
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Allison Riney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture