People assume the mass shooting to be my most terrifying experience.

They are wrong.

I don’t have the heart to tell them life gets worse.

Much worse.

You know what really puts a mass shooting into perspective?

Vladimir Putin ordering his Russian army to invade and reign fire down on your city, decimating your life.

Your county.

Your family.

The scariest story of my life is not my own.

It’s O’s.

It’s Ukraine’s.

Putin Starts a War (Clearly)

Three years ago, Putin barraged Ukraine with missiles.

In the days leading up to Russia’s invasion, I contacted O, a long-time family friend, native Ukrainian and Kyiv resident, concerned and very American.

Laughing at our melodramatic tendencies, she introduced me to Telegram “just in case” - as Putin’s savages were amassing en mass.

36 hours later, I watched from America as the first missiles hit.

Around 10:00 PM EST - 4:00 AM in Kyiv - a cacophony of news alerts chimed.

Repeatedly.

Thank God for Telegram.

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It Starts with a Bang

As dawn overtook the night, O lay restlessly bed, city noises more odd than usual.

Tensions around Kyiv infected the city’s nervous system, synapses permanently firing on high alert.

I awoke in the night to the thundering of jet planes flying so low, I feared it may slam into the building. Or perhaps they were missiles. Before the war, explosions were explosions, planes were planes - surely, they all sounded the same? Springing from my bed at a particularly loud BOOM, I rushed to mom's room, to ask what is was. "War.” Staring at the dark night sky, eyes straining for any clues, together we stood in an eerily calm silence. Expressionless. Emotionless. War. - O

O’s body already ached when she received my first messages “warning” of Putin’s monstrosities raining down upon her people.

Just like that, O, my self-care loving, globe trotting, fountain of hope… drained and shell shocked.

In the very first minutes of Putin’s war.

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Ukrainians Stand Strong 🇺🇦

Imploring her to pack a suitcase, a backpack - anything - I promised to watch the news, stay “by her side” and keep her updated.

Juggling the major cable news channels, livestreams, social updates and maps, I pretended tried to be helpful.

By the time she returned from packing, what O describes as a “calm chaos” commenced around Kyiv.

Long queues. Dwindling news. Plenty of missiles.

The faces bewildered.

Confused and shocked.

But never deterred.

The Ukrainian people are the definition of stalwart, as individuals and as one body. 🇺🇦

They don’t blink when staring down a familiar foe.

Neither did O.

She protested. Repeatedly.

She fought, determined to stay to help her people.

At one point, she refused, rationalizing it with her preschool students’ need for normalcy and education.

Fortunately, a good Ukrainian is also a good daughter.

When her father insisted she leave, O acquiesced.

Besides, her intellect and talents would be vital to post-war efforts.

How to Escape Putin’s Hellfire

Escaping war is as complicated as… escaping a war.

Plan after plan failed.

Contingency plan after contingency plan failed.

There was a train ticket at some point.

But no train.

Definitely no plane.

Maybe an automobile?

Yes.

Before the next day’s dawn, O’s lucky break arrived: an acquaintance had room in a car rushing to leave Kyiv immediately.

All she had time to do was grab her poorly packed bag and basic documents.

Not even time for a proper goodbye to her mother.

No hug from her father.

“There was no time for hugging and kissing my mom. She just rushed me out, urging I run, never knowing when... And she watched me leave from that balcony...” - O on leaving her mother

And off O went.

East, towards Lviv.

Towards a safe house.

Towards Poland.

Towards America.

Towards the purgatory that Ukrainians all over the world suffer today.

Remind the world of Putin’s War in Ukraine. Share

Three years ago, O’s mother watched her only daughter escape from this very balcony. Earlier this month, Feb, 2025, this happened.

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We never could have imagined what the next few days would bring - nonetheless the next three years.

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Next up for O’s Escape, we will share the 50 hours from Kyiv to Poland.

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