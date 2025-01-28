🕊️ It’s Lovely to Meet You 🕊️

Hey, I’m Allison - resilient woman, #1 bestselling writer on Amazon, leader, self-care queen, survivor of horrors and public speaker.

After surviving a plethora of absurd, life-threatening situations, including a mass shooting in 2016, domestic violence, sexual assaults, etc., I needed a better way to cope with trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and even everyday stress.

It took the majority of my life - and far too many wasted days - to develop my strength and coping mechanisms.

I want you to learn quicker than I did.

I’m sharing my true adventures, mental health and PTSD tools, coping mechanisms, writing tips and, most of all, self-care.

✨ Self-care is mental healthcare. ✨

I’m fully prepared to embarrass myself - and cope with it until I laugh - by sharing the best AND the worst ways I’ve dealt with trauma. Life can get better after trauma, but healing requires effort, strategies and the right mindset.

I’ll help you get there.

Explore the world through the lens of a bonafide survivor - and learn to thrive.

I always dreamt of writing female protagonists into life - I just never wanted to be one.

Join me, won’t you?

Be well.

Allison 🕊️✨

✨ Survivorship over Victimhood. ✨

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Please keep TheAntiHeroine alive. Your support - even if it is free - matters. The more eyes on my story, the greater the difference I can make for other survivors looking for a light in the dark.

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