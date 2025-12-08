Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
🕊️ Healing + Self-care 🕊️
📚 Reading & Writing 📚
✨ Survival Stories ✨
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Asking Why: A Survivor's S.O.S. to America
Announcing the release of Shots in the Dark: A Mass Shooting Survivor's S.O.S. to America, now available on Amazon. A plea to stop political violence.
Published on Lighthouse
•
Dec 8, 2025
October 2025
The Women Who Lift Me: On Fear, Faith and Finding Strength in Each Other
It began with an act of gratitude and grew to something much greater. A story about fear, faith and the women who lift us when we can't stand alone.
Oct 16, 2025
•
Allison Riney
9
6
4
September 2025
Making Peace: St. Rita, The Impossible Saint & Kendrick, a Possible Saint
Saint Rita of Cascia, the Peacemaker and Kendrick Castillo, saint-hopeful, provide a bold yet peaceful roadmap out of today's darkness and turmoil.
Published on Lighthouse
•
Sep 24, 2025
The Devil's Kaleidoscope
America's favorite vice is hatred. We keep blaming the symptoms. We ignore the disease - and the human cost.
Sep 17, 2025
•
Allison Riney
7
4
5
An American Assassination | Charlie Kirk 09.10.2025
The Assassination of Charlie Kirk: Sticks and stones break bones, but political rhetoric leads to violence.
Sep 11, 2025
•
Allison Riney
11
10
6
August 2025
How to Pray for Annunciation Victims, Survivors & Family
Time to pull my “mass shooting survivor card” and ask you to pray for those impacted by the Annunciation school shooting. Here's how.
Published on Lighthouse
•
Aug 29, 2025
July 2025
BOOK LAUNCH | Beyond Stories 2 Lands: 20+ Horror, Sci-fi & Thrillers to Haunt
Substack's best horror, sci-fi & thriller writers launch a sequel anthology: Beyond Stories 2. Step into the dark. Enter the carnival of shadows. Go…
Jul 10, 2025
•
Allison Riney
,
Kathy Enriquez
, and
Brie-Anna Willey
17
11
Lessons from a Mass Shooting
9 years ago today, I survived a mass shooting in Dallas - but 5 police officers did not. What I've learned about faith, hope and God - even in despair.
Published on Lighthouse
•
Jul 9, 2025
June 2025
Where I Find God Now: On Resilience, Faith and the Women Who Guide Me
How Saint Hildegard, Mary Madgalene and Maya Angelou help me reclaim faith and find strength in spiritual resilience - especially during hard times.
Published on Lighthouse
•
Jun 25, 2025
Resiliency Training 101 | 15 Basic but Hard-Learned Truths
15 things I’ve learned about resiliency from lived experience, years of reflection and helping others survive the unthinkable.
Jun 17, 2025
•
Allison Riney
16
8
5
Be Ready: Political Violence, PTSD Season and the Privilege of Looking Away
It’s PTSD season again. I’m revisiting the mass shooting I survived as the political violence accelerates around us. This essay is part reckoning, part…
Jun 3, 2025
•
Allison Riney
14
9
7
May 2025
Gifting Joy, Growing Grace: My Spring Reset in a Bag
Because sometimes the best way to say “I love you” is with wildflower seeds, eye masks and a really good Target journal.
May 15, 2025
•
Allison Riney
13
9
6
© 2026 Allison Riney
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts